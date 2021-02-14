Janata Bank Rajshahi Div branches thrived in 2020 amid Covid-19

Janata Bank Limited (JBL) has outperformed its deposit mobilization target in Rajshahi division in calendar year 2020 at Taka 4,396 crore against Tk 4,070 crore initially planned despite adverse business climate amid Covid-19 pandemic situation.

The bank's deposit collection stood at Taka 3,610 crore during the previous 2019. It made a profit of Taka 82.15 crore in 2020 while profit figure for 2019 was Taka 69.92 crore.

In 2020, 145 branches among a total of 148 in Rajshahi division made profit, while profit-making branches were 143 in the previous year.

The disclosures were made in the divisional managers conference of the bank held at Bangladesh Police Academy auditorium at Saroda in Charghat Upazila of the district on Friday.

JBL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Abdus Salam Azad and Deputy Managing Director Abdul Jabbar spoke on the occasion as chief and special guests respectively. Rajshahi Divisional General Manager Shakhawat Hossain was in the chair. Seven Area Heads, 148 branch managers and other officials concerned joined the conference.

Abdus Salam Azad urged the branch managers to further improve their performance and work hard with utmost sincerity and honesty to attain business targets in all the indicators in the current year.

Attaining trust and confidence of the clients in general should be the main driving force for all branches, he said in this connection.







