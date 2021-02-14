IBBL gets 2nd highest taxpayer award in banking sector

Video
Sunday, 14 February, 2021
latest Ctg councillor candidate's brother shot dead; Ansar camp torched       
Business

Published : Sunday, 14 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9
Business Desk

Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd has been awarded as the 2nd highest taxpayer in banking sector in 2019-2020 tax year.
Golam Dastagir Gazi (Birpratik), MP, Minister for Textile and Jute handed over the Crest and Tax Card to Professor Md. Nazmul Hassan, Chairman and Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of IBBL at the Tax Card and Award Giving Ceremony at a Hotel in the capital on Thursday, says a press release.
Presided over by Md. Iqbal Hossain, Commissioner (Tax), Large Taxpayers Unit, Apurba Kanti Das, Member (Tax Appeal and Exemption), National Board of Revenue and Md. Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, Director General of BCS (Tax) Academy along with top officials of Finance Ministry, NBR and different organisations were present on the occasion.







