

IPDC employees to get MetLife Ins services

Group Life insurance enables employers to provide tailored solutions to their employees in financially supporting them against death, accident or disabilities.

More than 800 organizations in different sectors including financial institutions take advantage of MetLife's longstanding experience of providing customized, world-class insurance products and services. As the leading life insurance company in Bangladesh, MetLife also servers over 1 million individual customers

Established in 1981, IPDC is the first private sector financial institution in the country. It is also regarded as one of the best financial institutions in Bangladesh with market capitalization of BDT 10.3 billion.

Ala Ahmad, General Manager, MetLife Bangladesh and Mominul Islam, Managing Director and CEO, IPDC, signed the agreement for their respective organizations. Senior officials of the both the organizations were also present at the signing ceremony.









