Sunday, 14 February, 2021, 3:25 PM
latest Ctg councillor candidate's brother shot dead; Ansar camp torched       
Business

UK economy shrinks record 9.9pc in 2020 on virus shock

Published : Sunday, 14 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8

LONDON, Feb 13: Britain's economy shrank by a record 9.9  per cent last year on the fallout from the coronavirus, official data showed Friday, but a rapid vaccines rollout has boosted the outlook.
Finance minister Rishi Sunak said the economy had suffered a "serious shock" from the Covid-19 global health crisis, despite the data showing second-half growth.
Activity was also hampered by Brexit turmoil ahead of Britain's final exit from the European Union at the end of last year.
"Over the year 2020 as a whole, GDP contracted by 9.9  per cent, marking the largest annual fall in UK GDP on record," the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.
Gross domestic product grew 1.0  per cent in the fourth quarter or three months to December, after an upwardly-revised third-quarter expansion of 16.1  per cent.
The economy plunged into a historic recession in the first half and shrank a record 19  per cent in the second quarter as the pandemic erupted.
Britain could still face a potential double-dip recession on the back of the latest lockdown that has been in place since January, but a vaccine-driven bounceback is widely forecast. "The further restriction measures implemented in early January in light of new, more virulent strains of coronavirus have placed a firm dent in the UK's path to recovery," said economist Sam Miley at the Centre for Economics and Business Research.
"Nevertheless, we expect the UK economy to bounce back in the second half (of the) year, once the rollout of coronavirus vaccines has provided protection to a sufficient proportion of the population." The data came one week after the Bank of England (BoE) forecast a recovery on the back of the Covid-19 inoculation programme, under which more than 13.5 million people have received a first dose.
Friday's "figures show that the economy has experienced a serious shock as a result of the pandemic, which has been felt by countries around the world," Chancellor of the Exchequer Sunak said.
"While there are some positive signs of the economy's resilience over the winter, we know that the current lockdown continues to have a significant impact on many people and businesses."    -AFP


