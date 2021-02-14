ACS Textiles MD gets Tax Card Honours



Masood Dawood Akbani

The award and honour were conferred onn February 11, at a certificates and cards distribution programme organized the Tax Circle - Narayanganj.

Masood Dawood Akbani felt honoured and given thanked to NBR. He appreciated and expected that Tax Card and Certificate distribution will encourage tax payers and country will be self-sufficient.

Sr. Executive Director Johurul Kabir received crest and Tax Card from Tax Commissioner Nazmul Karim in favor of the company.

President of NCCI Khaled Hayder Khan Kajol were present on the occasion.

Of the national-level highest taxpayers, 22 under company categories got Tax Card and Crest for paying the highest amount of income tax in the last fiscal year.

The highest tax cardholders are entitled to enjoy for one year a number of privileges including priority while reserving seats in public transports, public hospitals, access to VIP lounges at the airports and invitation to various national functions.







