Sunday, 14 February, 2021, 3:25 PM
ACS Textiles MD gets Tax Card Honours

Published : Sunday, 14 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8
Business Desk

ACS Textiles (BD) Ltd, Rupganj, Narayanganj has been awarded as highest tax payer in tax year 2019-2020 in the Home textile and RMG sector and its Managing Director (MD) Masood Dawood Akbani, a British citizen, achieved Tax Card Honors - 2020, says a press release.
The award and honour were conferred onn February 11, at a certificates and cards distribution programme organized the  Tax Circle - Narayanganj.
Masood Dawood Akbani felt honoured and given thanked to NBR. He appreciated and expected that Tax Card and Certificate distribution will encourage tax payers and country will be self-sufficient.
Sr. Executive Director Johurul Kabir received crest and Tax Card from Tax Commissioner Nazmul Karim in favor of the company.
President of NCCI Khaled Hayder Khan Kajol were present on the occasion.
Of the national-level highest taxpayers, 22 under company categories got Tax Card and Crest for paying the highest amount of income tax in the last fiscal year.
The highest tax cardholders are entitled to enjoy for one year a number of privileges including priority while reserving seats in public transports, public hospitals, access to VIP lounges at the airports and invitation to various national functions.


