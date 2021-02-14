

Bangladesh High Commissioner to Maldives Rear Admiral Nazmul Hassan makes a courtesy call on Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Sheikh Fazle Fahim at the FBCCI Icon Tower at Motijheel, in the capital on Thursday last. Nazmul Hassan informed that the Maldives economy is heavily import oriented and Bangladesh can explore its export opportunities there as the Islands have significant number of Bangladesh migrant workers. Endorsing his suggestion Fahim said vegetables, livestock, poultry, pharmaceuticals, processed food, frozen food, etc. can be exported to Maldives from Bangladesh.