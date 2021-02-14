Video
Business

Maryland becomes first US state to tax digital ad revenue

Published : Sunday, 14 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 13: Maryland on Friday became the first US state to tax digital ad money taken in by internet giants.
Legislators in the state senate mustered enough votes to override a veto by Republican Governor Larry Hogan, who had sought to derail the tax on revenue taken in from online ads shown in Maryland.
"It's all about taxes and no results," Hogan said in a video posted at Twitter.
"This is not the end of this fight, this is the only the beginning. It cannot and it will not stand."
The tax is expected to be challenged in court.
Supporters of the tax, money from which is to be funneled into education, touted its passage as a victory for schools that have gone underfunded while internet firms have raked in fortunes from targeted ads.
Hogan vetoed the bill last year, contending it would raise taxes on people already struggling due to the pandemic.
A tax bite of up to 10  per cent would be taken from the portion of digital advertising revenue resulting from internet use in the state.
"Maryland will become the first state in the country to make sure big tech pays their fair share while making billions of dollars a year using our personal data to sell digital ads," state senator Bill Ferguson said in a Facebook post supporting the bill. The tax targets companies that make over $100 million a year from digital advertising, according to Ferguson.    -AFP


