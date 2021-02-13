Scientists hail weight loss drug as ‘game changer’ in fighting obesity

LONDON, Feb 12: Scientists have described a drug which hijacks the body's appetite system as a potential "game changer" in treating obesity after research showed it could cut body weight by up to 20 percent.

The results from the large-scale international trial, which were published in the New England Journal of Medicine, showed more than one-third of those who took the drug semaglutide lost over one-fifth of their body weight.

The study, which involved almost 2,000 people in 16 countries, also showed three-quarters of those who took the drug lost more than 10 percent of their bodyweight. The

drug is currently used to treat diabetes and works by altering appetite regulation to reduce calorie intake.

One of the main authors of the study, Rachel Batterham from University College London, called the study a "major breakthrough". Semaglutide, sold under the brand names Ozempic and Rybelsus, was trialled on almost 2,000 obese adults around the world.

Average weight loss in people taking semaglutide was 15.3kg (2.4 stone), whereas participants in the placebo group lost just 2.6kg (0.4 stone). The findings of this study, called STEP-1, are being hailed for their potential to improve the health of people with obesity. They could play a major part in helping the UK to reduce the impact of diseases, such as Covid-19, experts suggest.

Semaglutide is already approved for use in humans but is normally prescribed to diabetics with a 1mg dose. A 2.4mg dose, administered weekly as a subcutaneous jab, much like an insulin injection, was used in the STEP-1 study. Novo Nordisk, the manufacturer of semaglutide, bankrolled the study and says the weight-loss drug will soon be submitted for regulatory approval as a treatment for obesity to NICE.

Approval is expected before the end of the year. The drug works by hijacking the body's own appetite regulating system in the brain, leading to reduced hunger and calorie intake. Rachel Batterham, professor of obesity, diabetes and endocrinology at UCL, who lead the research, said: 'The findings of this study represent a major breakthrough for improving the health of people with obesity.

'No other drug has come close to producing this level of weight loss - this really is a gamechanger. 'For the first time, people can achieve through drugs what was only possible through weight-loss surgery.'

Professor Batterham added that the drug could have major implications for UK health policy for years to come. Weight loss was also accompanied by reductions in waist circumference, blood fats, blood sugar and blood pressure. The trial's UK chief investigator, Professor John Wilding from the University of Liverpool, said: 'This is a significant advance in the treatment of obesity.

'Semaglutide is already approved and used clinically at a lower dose for treatment of diabetes, so as doctors we are already familiar with its use.'

People taking part in the study either received the drug or a placebo and also had access to individual face-to-face or phone counselling sessions from registered dietitians every four weeks as well as getting guidance to help with behavioural strategies and motivation.

Additionally, participants received incentives such as kettlebells or food scales to mark progress and milestones. Pinder Sahota, General Manager of Novo Nordisk UK, said: 'The findings of the STEP 1 study demonstrate the clinical value of semaglutide 2.4 mg for people living with obesity in the UK.

'Semaglutide 2.4mg is currently going through approval as one of the first medicines in the MHRA's accelerated assessment pathway - which aims to bring treatment to patients faster. 'Novo Nordisk expect approval for semaglutide 2.4 mg by the end of the year. -AFP