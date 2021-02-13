Illegal rickshaws on the rise in city



Rickshaws on a Dhaka road. FILE PHOTO

In 1986 the City Corporation registered 80,463 non-mechanical vehicles. Later, more than one million illegal rickshaws and vans hit the streets.

Due to all these illegal rickshaws, everyday traffic jams are being created in the city and the working hours of the city dwellers are being wasted.

Regarding this, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) said it would start drive against illegal rickshaws and vans.

On the other hand, Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has stopped the registration of non mechanical vehicles and continued their drive against illegal vehicles.

An official of the DSCC said, "The registration process of rickshaws, vans, tow carts and horse-drawn carriages will be completed by February 20. After that within a week, the DSCC will start eviction drive against these illegal vehicles."

According to the Daily Observer investigation, owners of the illegal rickshaws include local politicians, police officials, influential people and different organizations.

Rickshaw garages have also been set up illegally inside the DSCC areas to house these illegal rickshaws. Most of the garages have been built by occupying the government and disputed land of the DSCC.

The locals alleged that besides keeping rickshaws in these garages, various drugs were also sold and stockpiled in those garages.

After 34 years, on 13-27 September, 2020 the DSCC collected non mechanical vehicles registration applications worth Tk 100. During this period, owners and drivers applied for registration of 2 lakh 13 thousand non-mechanical vehicles.

Mentioning that all those who have applied will be given registration, the DSCC said 500 non-mechanical vehicles are being registered every day. Registration will be

completed by February 20.

Various organizations also used their names to rent illegal rickshaw registration numbers.

"This time the registered vehicles will be given number plates with barcodes," said Abu Naser, Public Relations Officer of the DNCC.

"No organization can register rickshaws without the DNCC and it will not be possible to run more than one rickshaws with a barcode including a number plate," he told the Daily Observer.

"The total length of roads in Dhaka city is more than 20,000 kilometers. Rickshaws have been made off-limit in a 20-kilometer area in the two city corporations. "

According to the DSCC research if two lakh rickshaws ply the city there will be no traffic congestion.

An electric rickshaw puller at Sadarghat said, "He drives electric rickshaw at night inside Katowali, Sutrapur and Lalbagh police station area. My owner is a policeman and that is why I don't have to pay any bribe to anyone."

He parks his rickshaw in a garage of an abandoned house in Lalbagh and gets its battery charged there.













