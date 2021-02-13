BNP postpones Ctg rally

Bangladesh Nationalist Party cancelled its scheduled rally for Saturday in Chattogram, protesting against the vote rigging in city corporation elections, as the party will organise its central committee announced programme on the day.

Mahbuber Rahman Shamin, organising secretary for Chattogram division BNP, said that there was another protest rally announced by BNP on the day to protest the initiative to cancel the gallantry award of former president

freedom fighter Ziaur Rahman.

'The previously announced rally in Chattogram on Saturday has been postponed. The rally would be held later,' he said.

The new date of the rally would be announced after February 21, said Chattogram city unit BNP office secretary Idris Ali said.


























