Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 February, 2021, 7:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BNP postpones Ctg rally

Published : Saturday, 13 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

Bangladesh Nationalist Party cancelled its scheduled rally for Saturday in Chattogram, protesting against the vote rigging in city corporation elections, as the party will organise its central committee announced programme on the day.
Mahbuber Rahman Shamin, organising secretary for Chattogram division BNP, said that there was another protest rally announced by BNP on the day to protest the initiative to cancel the gallantry award of former president
freedom fighter Ziaur Rahman.
'The previously announced rally in Chattogram on Saturday has been postponed. The rally would be held later,' he said.
The new date of the rally would be announced after February 21, said Chattogram city unit BNP office secretary Idris Ali said.    -Agencies


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Scientists hail weight loss drug as ‘game changer’ in fighting obesity
Illegal rickshaws on the rise in city
BNP postpones Ctg rally
China, BD talk C-19 vaccine assistance: Ambassador
C-19 death rate drops to 10-month low
EU for lasting, peaceful solution to Rohingya crisis
DMP celebrates 46th founding anniv today
Firefighting units dousing a fire that broke out at Amir Ali Auto Polish Mill


Latest News
Action to be taken against Al Jazeera if HC directs govt: Hasan
USAID hands over new disaster shelter in Bandarban
Govt distorting Liberation War history to mislead new generation: Mosharraf
We need some big partnerships: Tamim Iqbal
Helper hacked to death inside bus parked in Khulna
13,28,436 registered to receive COVID-19 vaccines
Razzak, Nafees set to say a final goodbye
Persons behind Al Jazeera report being find out: Quader
Agriculturists Day Saturday
World Radio Day Saturday
Most Read News
ASA founder Shafiqual Haque dies
Union parishad elections to begin in May: CEC
Sikder Group MD Ron arrested on arrival
Prioritizing inclusive education
Exclusive interview of the Egyptian Ambassador to Bangladesh
Dhaka Test: West Indies all out for 409
Sikder Group MD secures bail hours after arrest
Country reports five COVID deaths in 24 hours
Stringent media law threatens democracy
Man hacked dead in Khulna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft