C-19 death rate drops to 10-month low

The country recorded five more deaths from coronavirus, the lowest daily count in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Friday.

With the five new deaths, the death toll from the deadly virus has reached 8,253, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

On April 13 last year, Bangladesh registered five deaths from coronavirus.

As many as 404 people tested positive for Covid-19 during the period, bringing the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country to 539,975.

Besides, 422 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 486,393 with 90.08 per cent recovery rate,

A total of 14,328 samples were tested at 210 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 3,822,345 samples have been tested in the country so far.

The latest day's infection rate was 2.82 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 14.13 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.53 per cent.

Among the deceased of Friday, four were men and one was a woman. All of them died at different hospitals across the country. Four of them died in Dhaka and one in Chattogram divisions.

The country's first Covid-19 case was reported on March 8 in 2020 and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.

Among the total 8,253 fatalities, 4,603 deaths occurred in Dhaka Division, 1,515 in Chattogram, 470 in Rajshahi, 556 in Khulna, 249 in Barishal, 308 in Sylhet, 359 in Rangpur and 193 in Mymensingh divisions.

China was the world's first country which on January 11 in 2019 reported the first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China's Hubei province.

Some 2,380,527 people have died so far from the Covid-19 outbreak and there are currently 108,362,732 confirmed cases in 212 countries, according to Worldometer.











