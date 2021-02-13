Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 February, 2021, 7:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

EU for lasting, peaceful solution to Rohingya crisis

Published : Saturday, 13 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

President of the European Council Charles Michel gas reaffirmed EU's continued support to Bangladesh for a lasting and peaceful solution to the Rohingya humanitarian crisis.
He said this when Ambassador Mahbub Hassan Saleh, the newly-appointed Head of Mission of Bangladesh to the EU, met him to present his Letters of Credence in Brussels on Thursday.
Ambassador Saleh stressed the need for Myanmar authorities to take credible measures to generate confidence among the forcibly-displaced Rohingyas, temporarily sheltered in
Bangladesh, for their safe, dignified and sustainable return to the Rakhine State. President Michel recalled his previous meetings with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, including the last one held in Madrid in December 2019.
Ambassador Saleh conveyed the warm greetings of the President and the Prime Minister of Bangladesh to the President of the European Council.
President Michel acknowledged Bangladesh's preoccupation with climate change, and noted the current Presidency of the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF). Ambassador Saleh suggested establishing a dedicated bilateral platform between Bangladesh and the EU for exchanging views and working more closely to address the challenges of climate change.
He also suggested holding a CVF-EU Leaders' meeting, either in person or virtual, during the lead-up to UNFCCC COP-26 in the UK later this year. President Michel responded positively to these suggestions.
The Bangladesh Ambassador underscored the need for expanding the scope of Bangladesh-EU Partnership beyond the traditional areas of mutual interest. President Michel expressed interest in further engaging on climate change, migration and human rights issues, among others.
Ambassador Saleh conveyed Bangladesh Prime Minister's invitation to the European Council President to visit Bangladesh at his earliest convenience.
The meeting took place following the existing health regulations in Belgium. The Ambassador was accompanied by Md. Safiul Azam, Counsellor (Commerce) and Kaniz Fatema, First Secretary (Political), of the Mission.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Scientists hail weight loss drug as ‘game changer’ in fighting obesity
Illegal rickshaws on the rise in city
BNP postpones Ctg rally
China, BD talk C-19 vaccine assistance: Ambassador
C-19 death rate drops to 10-month low
EU for lasting, peaceful solution to Rohingya crisis
DMP celebrates 46th founding anniv today
Firefighting units dousing a fire that broke out at Amir Ali Auto Polish Mill


Latest News
Action to be taken against Al Jazeera if HC directs govt: Hasan
USAID hands over new disaster shelter in Bandarban
Govt distorting Liberation War history to mislead new generation: Mosharraf
We need some big partnerships: Tamim Iqbal
Helper hacked to death inside bus parked in Khulna
13,28,436 registered to receive COVID-19 vaccines
Razzak, Nafees set to say a final goodbye
Persons behind Al Jazeera report being find out: Quader
Agriculturists Day Saturday
World Radio Day Saturday
Most Read News
ASA founder Shafiqual Haque dies
Union parishad elections to begin in May: CEC
Sikder Group MD Ron arrested on arrival
Prioritizing inclusive education
Exclusive interview of the Egyptian Ambassador to Bangladesh
Dhaka Test: West Indies all out for 409
Sikder Group MD secures bail hours after arrest
Country reports five COVID deaths in 24 hours
Stringent media law threatens democracy
Man hacked dead in Khulna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft