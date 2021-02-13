Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 February, 2021, 7:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Sikder Group MD Ron Sikder gets bail after arrest

Published : Saturday, 13 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Staff Correspondent

Sikder Group MD Ron Sikder gets bail after arrest

Sikder Group MD Ron Sikder gets bail after arrest

Sikder Group Managing Director Ron Haque Sikder has secured bail hours after his arrest in an attempted murder case filed by the Exim Bank in 2020.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ashek Imam on Friday afternoon granted the bail when the Detective Branch of police produced him before the court.
Ron Sikder along with his brother escaped to Thailand by an air ambulance to evade legal charges at home. Police seized the car used by Ron Sikder in a case over 'abduction' of a top executive     of Exim Bank.
Ron was arrested from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 10 am on Friday upon his arrival from Thailand. He was shown arrested in a case filed by Exim Bank. Ron left Bangladesh in May last year.
He returned home following the death of his father Zainul Haque Sikder, chairman of Sikder Group, who passed away on February 10.
However, the police did not make any application for his remand in custody, according to the court's Assistant Prosecutor Azad Rahman.
Ron Haque Sikder and his brother Dipu Haque Sikder, also a director of National Bank Ltd, were made accused in the case filed on May 19 last year.
They were, accused of abducting and threatening to kill the managing director of Exim Bank in the case filed with Gulshan police.
The two siblings went to Thailand on May 25 last year.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Scientists hail weight loss drug as ‘game changer’ in fighting obesity
Illegal rickshaws on the rise in city
BNP postpones Ctg rally
China, BD talk C-19 vaccine assistance: Ambassador
C-19 death rate drops to 10-month low
EU for lasting, peaceful solution to Rohingya crisis
DMP celebrates 46th founding anniv today
Firefighting units dousing a fire that broke out at Amir Ali Auto Polish Mill


Latest News
Action to be taken against Al Jazeera if HC directs govt: Hasan
USAID hands over new disaster shelter in Bandarban
Govt distorting Liberation War history to mislead new generation: Mosharraf
We need some big partnerships: Tamim Iqbal
Helper hacked to death inside bus parked in Khulna
13,28,436 registered to receive COVID-19 vaccines
Razzak, Nafees set to say a final goodbye
Persons behind Al Jazeera report being find out: Quader
Agriculturists Day Saturday
World Radio Day Saturday
Most Read News
ASA founder Shafiqual Haque dies
Union parishad elections to begin in May: CEC
Sikder Group MD Ron arrested on arrival
Prioritizing inclusive education
Exclusive interview of the Egyptian Ambassador to Bangladesh
Dhaka Test: West Indies all out for 409
Sikder Group MD secures bail hours after arrest
Country reports five COVID deaths in 24 hours
Stringent media law threatens democracy
Man hacked dead in Khulna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft