

Sikder Group MD Ron Sikder gets bail after arrest

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ashek Imam on Friday afternoon granted the bail when the Detective Branch of police produced him before the court.

Ron Sikder along with his brother escaped to Thailand by an air ambulance to evade legal charges at home. Police seized the car used by Ron Sikder in a case over 'abduction' of a top executive of Exim Bank.

Ron was arrested from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 10 am on Friday upon his arrival from Thailand. He was shown arrested in a case filed by Exim Bank. Ron left Bangladesh in May last year.

He returned home following the death of his father Zainul Haque Sikder, chairman of Sikder Group, who passed away on February 10.

However, the police did not make any application for his remand in custody, according to the court's Assistant Prosecutor Azad Rahman.

Ron Haque Sikder and his brother Dipu Haque Sikder, also a director of National Bank Ltd, were made accused in the case filed on May 19 last year.

They were, accused of abducting and threatening to kill the managing director of Exim Bank in the case filed with Gulshan police.

The two siblings went to Thailand on May 25 last year.







