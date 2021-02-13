ACC asked to conduct enquiry into BB document forgery

The High Court (HC) on Thursday directed the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to conduct an inquiry into the forgery of Bangladesh Bank's documents by Selina Islam, a reserved seat lawmaker.

The court gave the order as Selina, wife of independent lawmaker Shahid Islam Papu, now detained in jail in Kuwait, and their daughter Wafa Islam submitted a petition along with the forged BB document for anticipatory bail in a graft case.

The ACC was ordered to finish the inquiry within two months.

The virtual HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Ahmed Sohel passed the order after hearing on the matter.

Lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan appeared for the ACC while lawyer Sayeed Ahmed Raza stood for Selina Islam MP and Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state during the hearing.

During the hearing, lawyer Motaher Hossain Saju appeared for Managing Director of NRB Commercial Bank and Barrister Khan Mohammad Shamim Aziz represented the Bangladesh Bank.

ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan told journalists that the HC had found primary authenticity that the petitioners had submitted a forged document signed by the Deputy Director of Bangladesh Bank Arefin Ahsan Mia.

According to the HC order, the ACC will have to submit the inquiry report after quizzing Selina Islam, Wafa Islam and Hafez Ahmed for their involvement in the forgery, he added.

On December 10, a letter signed by Arefin Ahsan Mian was brought to the notice of the HC. It mentioned that in the case of FDR and loan money of the accused, 'money laundering did not appear'.

Later it was appeared that the bank official did not issue the document which had said 'money laundering did not appear'.

On the same day the HC asked Selina Islam and daughter Wafa Islam to surrender before the lower court.

The ACC filed the case with its integrated district office in Dhaka on November 11 against Shahid Islam Papul, now detained in Kuwait, his sister-in-law Jesmin Prodhan, wife Selina and daughter Wafa for laundering Tk 148.41 crore.







