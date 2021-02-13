Video
LNG supply in country likely to improve in Mar

Published : Saturday, 13 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 12: The supply of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) in the country is expected to improve from the first week of next month with the arrival of six ships with the natural gas, according to Petrobangla sources.
Sources said the supply of LNG has fallen drastically since November last year as the government decided to reduce the import due to LNG price hike in the international market.
As a result, only four vessels laden with LNG arrived in November last year and in the two subsequent months.
Earlier, the RPGCL (Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company Limited) had been supplying more than 600 million cft of gas daily to its stakeholders. But due to fall in import, the supply of LNG also declined to 400 million Cft since November last year, resulting in acute shortage of LNG in the country.
The Karnaphuli gas distribution company limited (KGDCL) is now getting 250 mmcfd    of LNG due to fall in supply in Chattogram.
According to a source in the Energy Ministry, two floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) developed for Petrobangla and Summit Group at Moheshkhali Island in the Bay of Bengal with production capacity of 1000 million cft of gas daily, (500 million cft each) are now supplying only 200 mmcft daily.
The sources said two FSRU imported 5-6 ships loaded with LNG in a month. During the December last year, only four ships with LNG from Qatar and Oman arrived in Bangladesh.
The sources further said that only four ships with LNG arrived in the country in January and February.
Bangladesh aims to mix long-term supply with volumes procured on the spot LNG market to ensure supply security and price competitiveness.
The state-owned Petrobangla has already signed a 15-year supply deal with Qatar's RasGas for the delivery of 2.5 million tonnes of LNG per year.
Two FSRUs have the capacity to supply 1000 million cft of gas daily, having the capacity of 500 million cft each.
Besides, Bangladesh's second liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal has started to  supply gas to the national grid after completing commissioning late on April 30 in 2019 last.
 Around 3.75 million tonnes of LNG are expected to be imported a year through the facility, doubling the country's LNG import capacity to 7.5 million tonnes per year once fully operational.


