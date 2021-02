Mother and her daughter tied to a jackfruit tree

Momtaz Begum, 30, and her 16-year-old daughter were tied to a jackfruit tree in front of her house at Fulbaria of Kaliakair upazila in Gazipur on Thursday and beaten up mercilessly by creditor Gafur Mia and his accomplices, for her failure to pay the interest of money she borrowed from Gafur Mia. The woman lodged a complaint with the local police station in this regard. photo : Observer