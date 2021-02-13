Woman held for killing man in Wari

A case has been filed against a woman over the recovery of a man's body pieces from a city house.

Wari police SI Saiful Islam, also the Investigation Officer of the case, confirmed the matter on Friday. He said accused Shahnaz Parvin had been arrested in the case.

During interrogation, Shahnaz confessed to have committed the crime alone. But, further investigation will be conducted to probe if anyone else was involved in the brutal murder, said SI Saiful Islam.

The body of the man, identified as 33-year-old Sajib Hasan, was chopped up into five pieces and laid on the third floor of a building at KM Das Lane in Wari's Shamibagh on Thursday.

The woman, Shahnaz Parvin, 48, who had been missing from her husband's house in Shamibagh since Tuesday, was found next to the body. She was subsequently arrested at the scene. Police went to the area to look for the woman after her husband filed a general diary.

A relative of Sajib later started a murder case with Wari Police Station, with Shahnaz being named as the lone suspect, according to OC Azizur Rahman. Three parts of Sajib's body were on the floor while the other parts were lying in the bathroom.

Shahnaz had been in an extramarital affair with Sajib for five years. She later fled her husband's home with money and jewellery and moved in with Sajib, according to police.

