Saturday, 13 February, 2021, 7:13 AM
Protesters back on streets as US sanctions coup leaders

Published : Saturday, 13 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

YANGON, Feb 12: Huge crowds thronged cities around Myanmar on Friday in a seventh straight day of protests demanding the return of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, after Washington announced sanctions on the generals behind last week's coup.
A torrent of anger and defiance has brought hundreds of thousands of people out in nationwide rallies demanding the country's generals relinquish power.
Demonstrations have so far largely been peaceful, but police fired rubber bullets on students while dispersing a sit-down protest in the city of Mawlamyine, arresting at least five.
The UN opened an emergency Human Rights Council with a warning that any international response to the coup should avoid harming vulnerable people, after the Biden administration unveiled targeted sanctions against senior regime figures.
With teachers, bureaucrats and air traffic controllers among the government employees walking off the job this week to demand an end to junta rule, the new military leader Min Aung Hlaing told striking workers to return to their offices.
"Those who are away from their duties are requested to return to their duties immediately for the interests of the country," he said, in a speech reported by state media.
Ahead of another day of mass rallies, state media announced the release of more than 23,000 inmates as part of a prison amnesty.
Friday was a public holiday in Myanmar and mass pardons to empty the country's overcrowded prison system are common on significant local dates. More than 260 people have been detained in the days since the coup and about 20 released, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners monitoring group.
There was no indication that Suu Kyi or any of her allies were among those set to be freed, and authorities have stepped up a crackdown on striking workers.
In the Irrawaddy Delta, home to much of Myanmar's rice crop, police stormed a medical clinic and detained a doctor who had been supporting the civil disobedience campaign as he was treating a patient.    —AFP


