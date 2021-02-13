Video
Acid Attack Case

Police look for pop singer Mila

Published : Saturday, 13 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Staff Correspondent

Police have launched a drive to arrest popular pop singerTashbiha Binte Shahid Mila in a case filed over throwing acid on her ex-husband on June 2 in 2019.  
A Dhaka court has issued a warrant to arrest singer Mila in a case filed over throwing acid on her ex-husband Parvez Sanjari.  The warrant reached Pallabi Police Station two days ago.
Md Sharif, sub-inspector (SI) of Pallabi police station, said, "We have launched an operation to arrest Mila after getting the court order."
The couple got married on May 12, 2017, and divorced on May 22, 2018.
Sanjari, a resident of Uttara Sector No. 3, alleged that his ex-wife Mila had been threatening him since they got divorced.
He came under acid attack and was admitted to the burn unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital in June, 2019.
Sanjari's father SM Nasir Uddin then filed a case with Uttara West Police Station. Mila, however, denied the allegation earlier.
She also lodged two lawsuits against her ex-husband on charges of spreading false propaganda against her online and physically assaulting her.


