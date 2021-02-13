BIWTA dredging restores 1,800km of waterways

Despite various obstacles including global Coronavirus pandemic, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) has restored a total of 1,800km of waterways by dredging the country's 24 important river routes spending Tk 1,219 crore in the last nine years.

Using the dredged soil and sand, more than 5000 acres of non-agricultural land was turned into farmlands while 500 educational institutions were developed, according to BIWTA sources.

The waterways were restored under a 10-year project of the authority which started functioning in 2012. The government had taken up the 10-year project at a cost of Tk 1,923 crore to develop some 2,386km waterways by 2021.

Earlier, the government has taken up dredging projects to restore 53 important rivers in two phases to ensure the waterways navigable round the year. It was taken as many of the waterways were suffering navigability problems, with most of the rivers losing their capacity to contain water because of heavy siltation and construction of illegal structures on riverbeds.

The 24 rivers under the project are Mongla Ghashiakhali Channel (MG Channel), Khogdon, Laukathi, Bhola Nala, Kirtonkhola, Titas, Surma, Baulai, Natun Nadi, Rakti, Raksha Nala, Mogra, Kangsha, Bhogai-Kangsha, Buri, Ichamati, Karnatali, Palrodi, Dhaleswari, Kaliganga, Madhumati, Bhairab, Atrai, Dudhkumar, Old Brahmaputra and Arial Kha.

"We will start the second phase covering the remaining important river routes after completion of the 24 river routes in the first phase. We have already completed 70 per cent work in the first-phase. Hopefully, the remaining works will be completed within the stipulated period of June 2021," Additional Chief Engineer (Dredging) of BIWTA Saidur Rahman told this correspondent.

A total of 9.97 crore cubic metres of silt would be removed under the project, he said, adding that a total of 2,386km of waterways would be developed for round-the-year navigation.

He informed, "We have already removed 7.32 crore cubic metres of silt at a cost of Tk 1,219 crore. Of the silt, 6.02 lakh cubic metres were removed by private dredgers while 83.67 lakh cubic metres by BIWTA dredgers and 46.80 lakh cubic metres with the help of excavators. A total of 1,800km of waterways have already been made navigable under the project."

He said the Mongla Ghashiakhali channel was totally inoperative in 2011. But, after dredging, it was opened for operation in 2015. Now, vessels of 8 to 4 feet draft are frequently operating in the channel, where water level is 12 feet during low-tide and 20 feet during high tide.

According to BIWTA sources, over 500 educational institutions like colleges, primary and high schools, madrasas, dwelling units for the poor and a stadium have been built with the dredged materials in Sunamganj, Cumilla, Netrokona and Mymensingh districts.

"Besides a stadium in Phulpur, a playground has also been created in Cumilla's Ramchandrapur with dredged materials. We have already completed nine routes out of 24 river routes under the first phase of dredging work," Saidur said.

At least 200 vessels loaded with various goods are operating everyday in the rivers, he added.

BIWTA has built a stadium on 12 acres of 'khas' land filling with dredged materials in Phulpur of Mymensingh. Over 2,000 families have benefited, as the height of their houses from the water level have increased due to the dredged materials, according to sources.

Saidur also informed work on three river routes had begun recently and the total dredging work would be completed by 2021 as per the amended development project profile (DPP).

He said, "We have faced various problems in implementing the projects including non-cooperation from local administrations. Besides, disputes of demarcation, leasing of sand and lack of space for dumping dredged materials are also hindrances."

He hoped the development of waterways will also help to increase production of crops, ducks and fish farming and trading on waterways after completion of dredging work. Local farmers would be able to use river waters round the year for irrigation for growing more crops.











