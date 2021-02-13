Video
Shab-e-Meraj on Mar 11

Published : Saturday, 13 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

The holy Shab-e-Meraj will be observed on the night of March 11 (Thursday) as the moon of Hijri month of Rajab (1442 Hijri) was not sighted anywhere across the country on Friday.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee at the Islamic Foundation at Baitul Mukarram in Dhaka on Friday evening with Additional Secretary of Ministry of Religious Affairs Md Altaf Hossain in the chair.
Information Ministry Additional Secretary Md Mijan-ul-Alam, Waqf Administrator Abdullah Sazzad, Director General of the Islamic Foundation Faruk Ahammed and Cabinet Division Deputy Secretary Md Shafayat Mahbub Chowdhury, among others, attended the meeting.   -BSS












