People behind Al Jazeera report to be tracked down: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday said those involved in the misleading propaganda of Al Jazeera were being tracking down.

Obaidul Quader, also the Minister for Road Transport and Bridges, said this at a briefing from his official residence of Jatiya Sangsad.

He said, "There had been propaganda and rumors against Sheikh Hasina in the past as well, which was later proved to be false and Al Jazeera's bizarre report would also be proved to be false."

Obaidul Quader said a politically interested quarter in the country and abroad is involved in a deep conspiracy to break the unity of the government and the Awami League.

Regarding the attack on the Basurhat Municipal Mayor's car on February 11, AL General Secretary said, "The matter has already been discussed with the Chittagong Range DIG, CMP Commissioner and Feni Police Superintendent."

He directed the law enforcement agencies concerned to investigate and take action against the culprits.

Obaidul Quader said, "In all the branches of the AL where there are organizational crisis, a decision would be taken at a meeting of the Central Executive Committee of the party to be held after February 21."

Commenting that BNP is now spreading propaganda and conspiracy at home and abroad, Obaidul Quader said, "BNP leaders are shouting to save them from the wrath of their activists. But, there is no response from the people to the call of their movement."

"The movement called from the other side of the river Thames would not bring tide to the Padma, Meghna and Jamuna," he added.

Regarding the demand of BNP leaders about the resignation of the government, the AL General Secretary said, "We have been hearing their demand for the last one decade, but their movement is now rejected by the people."

"Rather, BNP's top-to-bottom leaders should resign for making the party like BNP alienated from people," he added.












