Saturday, 13 February, 2021, 7:12 AM
Home Back Page

Dhaka-KL JWG virtual meet likely on Feb 16

Published : Saturday, 13 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The meeting of Bangladesh-Malaysia Joint Working Group (JWG) on Migration is likely to be held on February 16 to finalise the procedures of reopening Malaysian migrants market for Bangladeshi workers.
Bangladesh's Expatriate Welfare Minister Imran Ahmed and Malaysian Human Resources Minister M Saravanan are likely to inaugurate the meeting, which would be held virtually. Later, the JWG members of the two countries will attend the meeting, according to the proposal of Malaysia.
The Malaysian authority has given the proposal through Bangladesh High Commission in Kuala Lumpur. Responding to the proposal, Bangladesh has already started its preparation for the meeting, the Ministry officials confirmed.
According to the proposal, the Malaysian authority wants to discuss on four specific issues in the meeting including finalizing the number of recruiting agents to be allowed for sending migrants.
It will also settle the issues of online recruitment process, issues to be incorporated in the memorandum of understanding (MoU) and date of signing the MoU.
According to the Ministry officials, the validity of the existing MoU between Bangladesh and Malaysia would expire on February 18 this year. To send Bangladeshi migrants to the country, the agreement must be renewed.


