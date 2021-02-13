Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 February, 2021, 7:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

‘Govt providing all kinds of assistance for women’s edn’

Published : Saturday, 13 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Staff Correspondent

Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change Shahab Uddin on Friday said the government is providing all necessary assistances for the development of women's education in Bangladesh.  
As a result of various initiatives of the government, unprecedented development of women's education has taken place in the country.  If all concerned work for the development of women's education in their respective areas by utilizing government facilities, women will be able to be educated and play a greater role in the development of the country.
Environment Minister was speaking as the chief guest at the ceremony of laying the foundation stone of Sujanagar Union Girls' High School in Moulvibazar's Baralekha upazila.
The environment minister said if a girls' school is established in the village, more women will be able to get education.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Govt providing all kinds of assistance for women’s edn’
By-election of reserved councillor seat at KCC today
'Chobi Mela Shunno' festival
Turning terrace into thriving farm in urban BD
Islamabad keen to boost ties with Dhaka exploring untapped potential
Pry teachers demand arrest of colleague's killers
NU Degree exams begins tomorrow
Bangladesh Film Festival attracts many visitors


Latest News
Action to be taken against Al Jazeera if HC directs govt: Hasan
USAID hands over new disaster shelter in Bandarban
Govt distorting Liberation War history to mislead new generation: Mosharraf
We need some big partnerships: Tamim Iqbal
Helper hacked to death inside bus parked in Khulna
13,28,436 registered to receive COVID-19 vaccines
Razzak, Nafees set to say a final goodbye
Persons behind Al Jazeera report being find out: Quader
Agriculturists Day Saturday
World Radio Day Saturday
Most Read News
ASA founder Shafiqual Haque dies
Union parishad elections to begin in May: CEC
Sikder Group MD Ron arrested on arrival
Prioritizing inclusive education
Exclusive interview of the Egyptian Ambassador to Bangladesh
Dhaka Test: West Indies all out for 409
Sikder Group MD secures bail hours after arrest
Country reports five COVID deaths in 24 hours
Stringent media law threatens democracy
Man hacked dead in Khulna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft