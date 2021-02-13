‘Govt providing all kinds of assistance for women’s edn’

Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change Shahab Uddin on Friday said the government is providing all necessary assistances for the development of women's education in Bangladesh.

As a result of various initiatives of the government, unprecedented development of women's education has taken place in the country. If all concerned work for the development of women's education in their respective areas by utilizing government facilities, women will be able to be educated and play a greater role in the development of the country.

Environment Minister was speaking as the chief guest at the ceremony of laying the foundation stone of Sujanagar Union Girls' High School in Moulvibazar's Baralekha upazila.

The environment minister said if a girls' school is established in the village, more women will be able to get education.