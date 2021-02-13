By-election of reserved councillor seat at KCC today

KHULNA, Feb 12: By-election of woman councillor (10th reserved seat) at Khulna City Corporation (KCC) will be held today.

"Voting will continue from 8:00am to 4:00pm, and electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be used in the polls instead of traditional ballot boxes" said Returning Officer and Regional Election Officer MD Younus Ali.

Awami League (AL) nominated candidate Rokasana Kalam Lili with Pineapple symbol and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) nominated candidate Rokeya Faruk with Book symbol are going to compete.

The total number of voters in the 10th reserved seat of KCC comprising three words is 65,150.

"I am hundred per cent sure of winning the election as the way I am getting response from the voters, and I think I'll get more than 50 per cent of the votes." said AL-nominated Roksana Kalam Lili.

BNP-nominated Rokeya Faruk said, she is hopeful of winning if the election is free, fair and impartial.

It may be mentioned that Councillor Lutfunnesa of KCC passed away under treatment at Dhanmondi General and Kidney Hospital in the capital on November 5, 2020.







