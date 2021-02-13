Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 February, 2021, 7:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

'Chobi Mela Shunno' festival

Published : Saturday, 13 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

'Chobi Mela Shunno' festival

'Chobi Mela Shunno' festival

A visitor looks at pictures at 'Chobi Mela Shunno' festival organised by Drik Picture Library Ltd and Pathshala South Asian Media Institute at Drik Gallery in the capital on Friday.    photo: observer


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Govt providing all kinds of assistance for women’s edn’
By-election of reserved councillor seat at KCC today
'Chobi Mela Shunno' festival
Turning terrace into thriving farm in urban BD
Islamabad keen to boost ties with Dhaka exploring untapped potential
Pry teachers demand arrest of colleague's killers
NU Degree exams begins tomorrow
Bangladesh Film Festival attracts many visitors


Latest News
Action to be taken against Al Jazeera if HC directs govt: Hasan
USAID hands over new disaster shelter in Bandarban
Govt distorting Liberation War history to mislead new generation: Mosharraf
We need some big partnerships: Tamim Iqbal
Helper hacked to death inside bus parked in Khulna
13,28,436 registered to receive COVID-19 vaccines
Razzak, Nafees set to say a final goodbye
Persons behind Al Jazeera report being find out: Quader
Agriculturists Day Saturday
World Radio Day Saturday
Most Read News
ASA founder Shafiqual Haque dies
Union parishad elections to begin in May: CEC
Sikder Group MD Ron arrested on arrival
Prioritizing inclusive education
Exclusive interview of the Egyptian Ambassador to Bangladesh
Dhaka Test: West Indies all out for 409
Sikder Group MD secures bail hours after arrest
Country reports five COVID deaths in 24 hours
Stringent media law threatens democracy
Man hacked dead in Khulna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft