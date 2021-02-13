Corona virus vaccine and rumour

Dear Sir

In the beginning, there was some concern and anxiety about the propaganda of some circles about the effectiveness of Corona vaccine in Bangladesh. But now the situation has changed. Now people are registering in groups and receiving this life-saving vaccine.



Where the vaccine has not yet reached many countries in the world, our country has secured the vaccine. Of course, this is a commendable work of the Bangladesh government. Observations show that a total of 3 lakh 36 thousand people have been vaccinated across the country till last Wednesday and 58,379 people were vaccinated across the country on Wednesday. Gradually people are being interested, since there is no fear of vaccination. So far none of the people who have been vaccinated have become seriously ill. None of the more than 3 lakh people vaccinated across the country fell ill and were hospitalized.



However, according to rules, all the people in their forties need to be vaccinated. It is also important to make people aware of the coronavirus vaccine. Rumours and propaganda are rife, especially in rural areas. So it is important to inform right information about the vaccine to common people.



Md Tamim Sifatullah

Student, Madinatul Uloom Kamil Madrasa, Rajshahi Sadar