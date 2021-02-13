

Remembering an ocean of wisdom



In his lifetime, he was the lone authority on ancient and medieval Bengali literature, the discussions of which he enriched with many original contributions. He was the author of more than 100-research publication in the form of books on history, philosophy, and socio-cultural and contemporary political issues. He edited with long introductions 46 manuscripts of ancient and medieval Bengali literature and a number of others were in joint collaboration. It is rated by the sub-continental scholars that two volumes of his Bangaiee and Bangia Shahitya (Men and Literature of Bengal) published between 1978 to 1983 are masterpieces.



However, many believe that one of his major achievements was that, he unlike many of his contemporary scholars and academicians had been able to extract the hatred and enmity of reactionary forces by the bold expression of his own views. The late scholar was universally regarded for his ability to say "no" to various material temptations; his dignity and self respect, never permitted him to be submissive to power. Among his Dhaka University Colleagues he was just an impractical man, a cynic seized with radical ideas who was never "clever" enough to work for his own mundane interests as he never took any undue advantage of his scholarship position and influence to become wealthy, famous and powerful. The following paper clippings on different national dailies would determine his sense of responsibility and love for the people.



l In 1963, the "Temporary East Bengal Government" (in brief- Apurba Sangsad) was formed after the successful movement against the education policy of the then government and this "Apurba Sangsad" was the first organization which propagated very secretly for "Independent Bangladesh". Poet Sufia Kamal and Abdul Aziz Bagmar were the President and Secretary respectively and Dr. Ahmed Sharif was one of the Advisers. In this connection, Justice Muhammad Habibur Rahman wrote that on October 1, 1965, Dr. Ahmed Sharif wrote a secret document for Apurba Sangsad (Asthaee Purba Bangia Sarker - Temporary Government of East Bengal) and the document was known as 3rd Manifesto of the Sangsad, the title was: lttihasher Dharay Bangaiee (Historical Trends of Bengalees). Here he wrote the causes and ways for "Independent Bangladesh"; he also suggested the ways for socio-economic - political and cultural freedom for the Bengalees. Here he proposed the name of the then East Pakistan as "Bangladesh" and closed Rabindranath Tagore's "Sonar BangIa" as national anthem (Prothom Alo, February 04, 2000; also for detail see: Abdul Aziz Bagmar: Swadhinatar Swapna: Unmesh - 0 - Orjan (Dream of Independence: Inception and Achievement, December 1999, Dhaka).



l Dr. Ahmed Sharif along with Dr. Kudrat-e-Khuda, Dr. Kazi Motahar Hossain Poet Sufia Kamal, Painter Zainul Abedin, Poet Sikandar Abu Zafar, Prof. Munir Chowdhury, Poet Hasan Hafizur Rahman and others vehemently opposed the reduction and boycott of Tagore's song in the national media (Dainik Pakistan: 25, 1967).



l The Writers' Guild which was established by the Central Government of Pakistan for the liberation movement. On March 5, 1971 all the cultural activists and intellectuals went to "Shahid Minar" (Martyer's Memorial) and took solemn oath under the leadership of Dr. Ahmed Sharif that "Even at the cost of our life we will continue our struggle for the rights of East Bengal (Pakistan) and through our writings we will inspire the struggling people. For the success of the movement, our writings will act as bayonet and bullet. Forgetting the differences of the past, we will be united with the general mass and proceed forward for the success of the struggle" (Rafiqul Islam: Ekattorer Osohojog Andolon-O-Buddijibira, 1982)

l At the National Press Club an organization was formed in the name of Civil Rights and Legal Aid Committee under the presidentship of Dr. Ahmed Sharif. Journalist Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury, Poet Sikandar Abu Zafar, Sardar Fazlul Karim, AZM Enayetullah Khan and Badruddin Umar spoke on the occasion. In his presidential speech Dr. Ahmed Sharif condemned the avoiding tendency of intellectuals for the national cause. Further he emphasized for self-criticism of the intellectuals (Dainik BangIa: February 1, 1974).



l At the two days long national convention of Bangladesh Lekhak Shibir (Writers' Guided) Dr. Serajul Islam Chowdhury read out the main paper on "Social Responsibilities of a Writer" and it was presided over by Dr. Ahmed Sharif. In the presidential speech Dr. Ahmed Sharif said that, three types of intellectuals are in the country, one type is attached to the government, second type is afraid of the government and third type is against the government. (Dainik BangIa: May 16, 1977).



l Wrishees Cultural Group gave a reception to Dr. Ahmed Sharif at the Ramna Park and the function was presided over by Dr. Anisuzzaman. At the reception, Dr. Ahmed Sharif said that "Any individual can be happy and successful in his life, if he can apply his knowledge with intelligence, strength with courage and initiative with determination; all these three factors, whoever will apply in his personal life, family life and socio-political life, his success will be inevitable (Daily Sangbad: February 26, 1989).



l Swadesh Chinta Sangha (Homeland Thought Union) organized a seminar titled "Suppression on Culture" and the seminar was presided over by Dr. Ahmed Sharif. Because of his controversial view on Islam, country-wide demonstrations were held. Fundamentalist of the country termed him as "Murtad" (One who leaves his own religion) and wanted to strangle him (Inquilab: October 22, 1992).



l Swadesh Chinta Sangha organized a seminar on "NGOs Thoughts on Election" at the Dhaka University TSC, where Dr. Ahmed Sharif said that, half of the teachers of the University are fanatic and rest are pro-Awami League and BNP; mainly these teachers are purchasable. (Dainik BangIa: May 4, 1995).



Dr Tajul Islam Hashmi wrote "����..he could have become Vice-Chancellor of several Universities of this country, both during pre and post Bangladesh periods, as several other academies, even with lesser education and talent had done. He could have been an Ambassador, an ever present leader of delegations sent abroad by the governments of pre and post Bangladesh to represent the culture and literature (and what not!) of the region.



Dr Hashimi further wrote that, even he could have become Chairman of the University Grants Commission or the Public Service Commission or at least a National Professor for his knowledge and very rich contributions to the field of Bangla language, literature and culture, both as a dedicated researcher and active writer Alas (!) none of these happened to our Sharif Sir. Even having such' a rare qualities he had to retire in 1983, neither the Bengali Department nor the University took any serious initiative to continue his service and take advantage of his scholarship for national interest. Possibly he knew the art of antagonizing the powerful people and different government agencies" (Weekly Holiday, March 3, 1999). Moreover, his strong sense of dignity and self-respect did not permit him to be submissive to power.

