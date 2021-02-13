Corporations should be at the forefront of fighting inequality



Ismail Ali



The World Bank predicts that the pandemic will increase the ranks of the extremely poor, living on less than $1.90 a day, by up to 150 million. The number of people experiencing crisis levels hunger would rise to 270 million by the end of 2021, an increase of 82 per cent in a year, according to the UN World Food Program.



Although it is too soon to see the full picture, most initial studies point that the pandemic has exacerbated the existing inequalities even further. According to a newly published Oxfam report, the pandemic has hurt people living in poverty far harder than the rich. Globally, billionaires wealth' increased by a staggering $3.9 trillion between the 18 March and 31 December 2020. Yet, millions of low-paid employees like domestic workers, street vendors, taxi drivers, retail and construction workers have lost their jobs.



Moreover, with unprecedented support from governments the stock markets have been booming, driving up billionaires' wealth, while the real economy faces the deepest recession in a century. Even in the UK, thousands of small business either struggling to survive or have been closed permanently.



This exposes a collective frailty and the inability of our deeply unequal economy to work for all. When the pandemic hits billions of people did not have any resources or support to weather the economic and social storm it created. Over three billion people did not have access to healthcare, three-quarters of workers had no access to social protection like unemployment benefit or sick pay, and in low-and lower-middle income countries over half of workers were in working poverty.



The best efforts of governments, multilateral institutions, and non-governmental organizations are undoubtedly helpful source of fighting inequality. However, corporations need to be in the lead. There are many pressing societal issues where important decisions can't be made by presidents and prime ministers, but by corporate chief executives.



Therefore, some scholars emphasize that multinational corporations (MNCs) are among the most powerful transnational actors to address this problem. It is 79,000 MNCs and its 790,000 affiliates that control our economic system. Given their resources and operational efficiencies, they have the power to significantly improve the lot of the poor by stimulating economic development in the world's poorest countries.



In their book - The role of business in fostering peaceful societies - Fort and Schipani argue that MNCs that promote economic development and build a sense of community both within the company and in their local areas make a great contribution to building a more harmonious culture. My dissertation, as part of a leading London University degree, explores Nestle's (a Switzerland based MNC) significant contribution in reducing inequality in Moga (Punjab-India) by providing jobs and buying milk from hundreds of thousands of farmers in the region.



It is true that Transnational Corporations (TNCs) cannot provide a complete solution for inequality but if they behave responsibly towards society from which they generate profits can make meaningful contributions in the following ways:



First, many empirical studies provide evidence that TNCs pay higher wages than locally owned companies which is an important criteria to reducing the wage gap.



Second, by paying higher taxes corporation is at the forefront of governments' initiatives that alleviate gap between rich-poor. Although George Osborne, former British finance minister, was unable force Facebook, Google, and Starbucks to pay fair taxes, Unilever is one of the highest tax payers in Bangladesh, employing 10,000 people including those working in the supply chains.



Third, when a country open-up to international trade, competition between TNCs increase significantly which helps reduce prices. This in turn increases the buying power of those in the lower income segment.



Fourth, informal economy still commands large parts of developing countries' economic activities which in fact cost poor the most. This is due to the rent seeking and unnecessary middleman in the process of buying products and services. Corporations are increasingly discovering ways to eliminate this bleeding thus improving the purchasing power of the poor.



Fifth, the poor suffer not only from low incomes but a disparity in purchasing power compared to the rich. They pay more for comparable products, even for essentials such as water. My article - The inextricable links between water scarcity and poverty - published in The Daily Star explained how poor living in Dharavi (Mumbai), the world's largest slum, pay higher price for meeting their everyday necessity of water compared to the rich living nearby Warden Road. MNCs penetration in the area empowers poor by providing choices of buying water from various sources.



To create a more equal and sustainable economy that benefits all not just the privileged few, businesses should be redesigned to prioritize society, rather than ever greater payouts to rich shareholders. Corporations have a duty not only to address any adverse impacts of their activities, but also to move towards business models that are sustainable and inclusive.



Antonio Guterres, secretary-general of the United Nations, writing for The Economist, urges governments to ensure that business takes its responsibility towards putting people and the planet at the centre of their business models and encourage green economy that generates three times more jobs than investments in fossil fuels. A recent review of global polling data collected by the New York University also reveals that the pandemic has changed people's priorities those mentioned above.



A society can't coexist peacefully if there is high inequality within. It is of the self interest of governments' elites to create a more equal and sustainable world by putting pressure on MNCs to invest in healthcare, education, and other public services. As Oxfam report insists, extreme inequality and poverty are not inevitable when governments choose to make tax fairer, invest in public services and ensure fair wages for everyone.

The writer is a London based freelance journalist













