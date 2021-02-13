

Brick kilns in Khulna keeps killing rivers



A report prepared by Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) on last December listed 9 brick kilns to be choking the river, and some of these are even owned and operated by a lawmaker and chairmen of a Upazila and a union Parishad. All these brick kilns are located on the 4-kilometre stretch on one bank of the Bhadra in Kharnia union. Moreover, a total of 18 brick kilns along the Bhadra and Hori rivers were named in the BWDB Khulna list. Due to their rapid encroachment, the flow of the Salta, a branch of the Bhadra River, and at least three connecting canals has stopped completely.



Turning the situation even worse, the grabbers are using excavators to dig out soft soil and mud, deposited in large amounts in the winter months when river flow is slower. Eventually, the mud is used as a raw material to produce bricks.



What's shocking, river land grabbing is a criminal offence and the crime is being committed collectively by the brick kiln operators for at least 12 long years. According to the country's Brick Making and Establishment of Bricks (Control) Act 2013, setting up of brick kilns on government or privately owned forests, sanctuaries, agricultural land, gardens and wetland areas is a punishable offence.



Sadly, no legal authority is there to enforce the law while bringing the offenders to book. According to the Deputy Commissioner's Office, there are 153 licensed brick kilns in Khulna. Although registrations of all brick kilns have to be renewed every year, most of the brick kilns however continue to operate without renewal as they lack required documents.



To cut a long story short, Khulna seems to be off the legal radar as far as unlawfully run brick kilns are concerned. Just last year the government had shut down some 500 illegally operating brick kilns in the outskirts of Dhaka , now it is time to put a wider focus in other parts of the country.



We draw immediate attention of the Khulna local administration and law enforcement agencies and take immediate action to recover whatever river land has been gobbled up by encroachers. The party in power must also take serious note of the issue and reprimand the local elected representative and influential people for abusing political power.



More to it, it is time to either relocate or completely shut down the brick kilns along the Bhadra and Hori rivers. Unless immediate action is taken, we fear both rivers would fast die out.

