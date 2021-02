PORSHA, NAOGAON, Feb 12: Mahila Kalayan Samity Porsha Upazila Unit distributed winter clothes among physically-disabled school students in the district on Thursday.

Ladies Club Chairperson Tahmina Sharmin Dina handed over the clothes at a programme in the upazila.

Jutirmoii Barman and Nahid Hasan Tisha, among others, were also present during the distribution.