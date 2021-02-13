7 tax payers honoured in Pirojpur

PIRTOJPUR, Feb 12: A total of seven tax payers were honoured in the district on Thursday noon.

They have been given certificates and crests at a function held in the office of deputy tax commissioner in the town. The function was chaired by Assistant Commissioner Sheikh Shahidul Islam.

The function was organised by Circule-6.

As long-term tax payers during 2019-20 fiscal year, Gopal Chandra Saha and Md. Mostafijur Rahman received crests and certificates from the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

As highest tax payers, Md. Mirajul Islam, Md. Shamsuddin Hawlader, and mist Shamima Akter received certificates and crests.

As young tax payers, Badiuzzman, and under woman category Sabina Yeasmin were honoured.

Assistant Commissioner of Tax in Barishal Md. Younus spoke at the function.

Taxes Bar Association members and tax officials were present at the function.









