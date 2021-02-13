Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 February, 2021, 7:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

7 tax payers honoured in Pirojpur

Published : Saturday, 13 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondent

PIRTOJPUR, Feb 12: A total of seven tax payers were honoured in the district on Thursday noon.
They have been given certificates and crests at a function held in the office of deputy tax commissioner in the town. The function was chaired by Assistant Commissioner Sheikh Shahidul Islam.
The function was organised by Circule-6.
As long-term tax payers during 2019-20 fiscal year, Gopal Chandra Saha and Md. Mostafijur Rahman received crests and certificates from the National Board of Revenue (NBR).
As highest tax payers, Md. Mirajul Islam, Md. Shamsuddin Hawlader, and mist Shamima Akter received certificates and crests.
 As young tax payers, Badiuzzman, and under woman category Sabina Yeasmin were honoured.
Assistant Commissioner of Tax in Barishal Md. Younus spoke at the function.
Taxes Bar Association members and tax officials were present at the function.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Students get warm clothes at Porsha
7 tax payers honoured in Pirojpur
Mass-hearing on power supply held in Khulna
AL panel sweeps Bar polls at Barishal
Two people found dead in two districts
Four drown in 3 districts
Obituary
Bangladesh Nari Progati Sangha Project Manager Shaheda Parveen spoke at the workshop


Latest News
Action to be taken against Al Jazeera if HC directs govt: Hasan
USAID hands over new disaster shelter in Bandarban
Govt distorting Liberation War history to mislead new generation: Mosharraf
We need some big partnerships: Tamim Iqbal
Helper hacked to death inside bus parked in Khulna
13,28,436 registered to receive COVID-19 vaccines
Razzak, Nafees set to say a final goodbye
Persons behind Al Jazeera report being find out: Quader
Agriculturists Day Saturday
World Radio Day Saturday
Most Read News
ASA founder Shafiqual Haque dies
Union parishad elections to begin in May: CEC
Sikder Group MD Ron arrested on arrival
Prioritizing inclusive education
Exclusive interview of the Egyptian Ambassador to Bangladesh
Dhaka Test: West Indies all out for 409
Sikder Group MD secures bail hours after arrest
Country reports five COVID deaths in 24 hours
Stringent media law threatens democracy
Man hacked dead in Khulna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft