Mass-hearing on power supply held in Khulna

KHULNA, Feb 12: A virtual mass-hearing on power supply by West Zone Power Distribution Co Ltd (WZPDCL) in the district was held on Thursday at 11am.

On the occasion of Mujib Barsho, the mass-hearing was arranged aimed at improving customer services, easing and modernising system in order to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

It was attended by Additional Secretary (Admn) of the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Maksuda Khatun as chief guest. Additional Secretary of the Power Division of the ministry Abul Khair Md Aminur Rahman was present as special guest.

Managing Director of WZPDCL Engineer Md Shafique Uddin presided over the programme.

Chief Guest Maksuda Khatun thanked customers who took part in the virtual mass-hearing. She asked necessary suggestions from them on improving service quality of WZPDCL.

Participants including public representatives, journalists, industrial entrepreneurs, farmers, service holders, and people of different professions made their opinions and suggestions about the present state of power service quality. The chief guest said, WZPDCO's power service quality has made a remarkable development; at present, power connection is being provided within one to seven days; load-shedding has been suspended.

Field officials are resolving any problem involving customer service instantly, she mentioned.

She further said, online-based new power connection system has been introduced; installation work of smart pre-paid is going on; two smart pre-paid card production/ assembly factories have been set up.

MD Shafique Uddin said, under the financing of WZPDCO, several projects have been undertaken to improve distribution, modernity and automation.











