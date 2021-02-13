AL panel sweeps Bar polls at Barishal

BARISHAL, Feb 12: The combined panel of Awami Anijibi Parishad and Democratic Ain Jibi Samity has won the District Bar Association election on Thursday.

AL-backed panel bagged 10 posts of the total 11 Including president, general secretary (GS) and vice- president. BNP-backed panel got only one post.

Advocate Sayed Golam Masud Babalu has been elected president securing 472 votes while BNP candidate advocate Nazimuddin Ahammed Panna got 266 votes.

Advocate Rafiqul Islam Khokhan has been elected GS, securing 468 votes while BNP candidate Mirja Reaz Hossain got 259 votes.

Advocate Salauddin Shipu and LILA Chakrabarty have been elected vice-presidents securing 432 and 415 votes.

Advocate Mizanur Rahaman Mintu has been elected finance secretary.







