Two people found dead in two districts

Two people including a woman were found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Jashore and Bhola, in two days.

JASHORE: The body of a college student was recovered from a water body in Manirampur Upazila of the district on Friday noon after his missing of 27 hours.

The deceased was identified as Al Farah Shoyeb, a twelfth grader at Jashore City College. He was the son of Shahin Hossain, a resident of Old Kosba area in the district town.

Local sources said he along with his two friends fell from a boat in Jhanpa Baor (a water body) on Thursday morning while travelling in it.

Although his two friends Tanmoy and Rifat could be able to swim to the bank of the baor, Al Farah went missing.

Later, a team of divers recovered his body from the baor at around 1pm on Friday.

Manirampur Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Leader Abdul Aziz confirmed the incident.

BHOLA: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife from Tazumuddin Upazila in the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Aklima Begum, 27, wife of Md Farhad, a resident of Natun Haat Bazar area in the upazila.

However, family members of the deceased alleged that Aklima was murdered by the members of her father-in-law's house.

Azizul Haque, father of the deceased, said Farhad often tortured Aklima for dowry since their marriage and did not stop it even after several arbitrary meetings.

Farhad and his family members killed Aklima and later hanged her with a rope before fleeing the house, he alleged.

However, police recovered the body from the house in the morning and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Tazumuddin Police Station SM Ziaul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind her death will be known after getting autopsy report.







