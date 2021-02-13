Four drown in 3 districts

Four people including a minor child drowned in separate water bodies in three districts- Munshiganj, Bhola and Patuakhali, in three days.

MUNSHIGANJ: Two students drowned while taking bath in Puraton Mawa Ghat in the Padma River in Louhajang Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Azad Hossain Bappy, 14, and Tamim, 15, residents of Keraniganj Upazila in Dhaka.

Bappy and Tamim were eighth graders at Dr P K Rao School at Shuvadda in the upazila.

Mawa Naval Police In-Charge Sirajul Kabir said a group 26 boys went to Mawa Puraton Ghat at noon. Two teenagers suddenly drowned in the river water while taking bath in it, he added.

MONPURA, BHOLA: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Monpura Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

Deceased Tamanna, 2, was the daughter of Abdur Rahman of Charfaizuddin Village under Hazirhat Union in the upazila.

The deceased's father said Tamanna fell in a pond nearby the house at around 1pm while the family members were unaware about it.

Later, the family members recovered her floating body from the pond and took to Monpura Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Residential Medical Officer of the hospital Dr Mohiuddin Alamgir confirmed the incident.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: A young man drowned in the Tentulia River in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Udoy, 26, son of Dalil Uddin, a resident of Shoula Village under Kalaiya Union in the upazila. He lived in Keraniganj of Dhaka.

Local sources said Udoy along with his newlywed wife came to his grandparents' house in Shoula area a couple of days back.

However, he went missing in the river at around 12pm while bathing in it.

Later, his body was recovered from the river at around 2pm.

Officer-in-Charge of Bauphal Police Station Mostafizur Rahman confirmed the incident.





