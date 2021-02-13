Video
latest
Home Countryside

Obituary

Published : Saturday, 13 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Our Correspondents

MA Goni Mandal
HALUAGHAT, MYMENSINGH: Freedom Fighter (FF) MA Goni Mandal, secretary of Upazila Unit Liberation War Affairs of Awami League, died at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital at around 2:15am on Wednesday. He was 70.
His namaz-e-janaza was held on Haluaghat Central Eidgah Field at around 3:30pm.
Later, the FF was buried with state honour at a graveyard in the upazila.

Ferdousi Begum
KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Ferdousi Begum, wife of Kamalnagar Upazila Unit of Awami League President AKM Nurul Amin Master, died on Tuesday night. She was 56.
Her namaz-e-janaza was held in Char Lawrence area of the upazila on Wednesday morning.
Later, she was buried at her family graveyard in the area.
She left husband, two sons, three daughters and many well-wishers behind to mourn her death.

Abdul Baki Murad Mia
KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Abdul Baki Murad Mia, a social worker, died at his residence in Hazirhat area in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Monday night. He was 61.
His namaz-e-janaza was held in Hazirhat area on Tuesday morning.
Later, he was buried at his family graveyard in the area.
He left wife, two sons, one daughter and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.


