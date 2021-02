Bangladesh Nari Progati Sangha Project Manager Shaheda Parveen spoke at the workshop









Bangladesh Nari Progati Sangha Project Manager Shaheda Parveen spoke at the workshop on skill development of women, which was held at Chandraghona Christian Hospital CHP Training Centre in Kaptai Upazila of Rangamati on Friday. A total 40 leaders of different women development organisations participated in the workshop. photo: observer