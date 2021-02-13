Video
Saturday, 13 February, 2021
Home Countryside

6 killed in road mishaps in five districts

Published : Saturday, 13 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Our Correspondents

Six people including an elderly woman were killed and seven others injured in separate road accidents in five districts- Jashore, Manikganj, Chapainawabganj, Munshiganj and Mymensingh, in two days.  
JASHORE: A bus driver was killed and its six passengers were injured in a road accident on the Jashore-Magura Highway in the district on Friday dawn.
The deceased was identified as Sohag, son of Babul Mia, hailed from Kotalipara Upazila in Gopalganj.
Local sources said a Khulna-bound bus of 'Diganta Paribahan' hit hard a roadside tree after losing its control over the steering in Gaidghat area at around 5am, which left seven people including the bus driver injured.
The injured were rushed to Jashore General Hospital, where Sohag died at around 7:40am while undergoing treatment.
Surgery Ward Physician of the hospital Dr Ashraful Alam confirmed the incident, adding that three of the injured are in critical condition.
MANIKGANJ: Two motorcyclists were killed in a road accident on the Manikganj-Jhitka Road in Harirampur Upazila of the district on Thursday night.
The deceased were identified as Jahirul Islam, 23, son of late Jashim Molla, and Shah Alam, 22, son of Yunus Ali, residents of Gala Village in the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Harirampur Police Station (PS) Mueed Chowdhury said a motorcycle carrying the duo hit hard a roadside tree in Kouri area at around 10am, which left them dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to a local hospital morgue for autopsies, the OC added.
GOMOSTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A man was killed and another injured in a road accident in Gomostapur Upazila of the district on Thursday night.
The deceased was identified as Rakib, 40, son of Niaz Uddin, a resident of Islampur Village under Rangabari Union in the upazila.
Gomostapur PS OC Dilip Kumar Das said a Rohanpur-bound microbus hit two pedestrians in Enayetpur area on the Rohanpur-Adda Regional Highway at night, leaving Rakib dead on the spot and another injured.
Injured Hossain Ali, 60, son of Ayub Ali of Islampur area, was taken to Gomostapur Upazila Health Complex.
However, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members, the OC added.
SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: An elderly woman was killed in a road accident in Sreenagar Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.
The deceased was identified as Dolon Begum, 65, wife of Mohiuddin, a resident of Kolapara Village in the upazila.
Local sources said a bus hit Dolon Begum in Kolapara Dogachhi Bus Stand area at around 6:30pm, while she was crossing the road, which left her dead on the spot.
Hanshara Highway PS Sub-Inspector Md Golam Mostafa confirmed the incident.
HALUAGHAT, MYMENSINGH: A boy was killed in a road accident in Haluaghat Municipality of the district on Thursday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Jit Bhat, 12, hailed from Muktagacha Upazila of the district. He worked as a motorcycle mechanic in Haluaghat Municipality.
Local sources said a truck hit a bicycle carrying the boy in Old Bus Terminal area of the municipal town in the afternoon, leaving him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and brought it to Haluaghat PS.  
However, locals caught the driver and helper of the truck and handed them over to police.
The PS OC Mahmudul Hasan confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway in this connection.


« PreviousNext »

