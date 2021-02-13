

Meghna erosion intensifies at Hatiya

These are Janata Bazar Primary School, Faridpur Bazar Primary School and Hemayetpur Primary School.

According to witnesses, cracks have developed in adjacent areas of these schools.

Janata Bazar Bhahumukhi Ashrayan Kendro and Primary School Bhaban in Chanandi (Lalchar) Union under Hatiya Upazila are likely to be washed away at any time. The remaining two are also in the same condition; about 900 students are also uncertain about their education.

Unabated Meghna erosion is making irrecoverable damage to educational institutions; and students are being deprived of education.

In the localities of these educational institutes, cyclone and tidal surge made many houseless.

Locals demanded immediate measures to check the deadly river erosion.

A visit found the south side of Janata Bhahumukhi School Bhaban has collapsed towards Meghna; cracks have developed around the building. Articles of the building have been taken away to safe custody.

More than one sources said, a total of 30 buildings for private schools were constructed during 2011-2018 periods at Chanandi Union of Hatiya Upazila. These would be used as cyclone and tidal surge shelters.

Of these, school buildings in Char Basar, Sheikh Hasina Bazar, Adarsha Bazar, Batankhali, Joy Bazar, Mujib Bazar, Rehana Bazar, Masjid Market M Ali, Shabnaz Bazar Haji Gram, and Killar Bazar Private Primary School and Ashray Kendro got eroded in the last seven years.

Besides, about 15 mosques, 10 bazaars, 37 Dakhil, Ebtadaye, and Noorani madrasas were devoured over these years.

At least, 20,000 families became destitute. At present, these families are living along road sides in the nearby areas.

One local Mostafa said, Janata Bazar Bahumukhi Ashrayan Kendro & Primary School was built at about Tk 1.5 crore by December in 2014. The financing was funded jointly by Bangladesh, the Netherlands and IFAD. This two-storey and 10-room building was constructed under Basati Sthapan Project-4 (CDSP).

Thousands of people would take shelter in this Bhaban during natural calamities like tidal surge. Then class-taking would take place in other private school buildings.

This building came to erosion threat of Meghna a few months back. Education of over 300 students of this school has come to a standstill. Two school buildings of Faridpur Bazar and Hemayetpur have been under the erosion threat. At least 600 students of these schools have fallen into uncertainty of learning education.

Though there are schools in other areas, on ground of distance, most students have hanged up their schooling.

Locals demanded repairing the broken schools with block dykes.

A teacher of Faridpur Bazar Private Primary School Zafar Iqbal said, they are four teachers in the school having 276 students. He said, the erosion has reached very close to the school building.

Md Mamun, a student of class four of Janata Bazar School, said, he went to Char Azmal Village with his family when Meghna erosion reached near his school. Now he has taken his admission in Bhumiheen Bazar Primary School. His many classmates have quitted schooling due to breaking of Janata school, he added.

Hatiya Upazila Primary Education Officer Bhaba Ranjan Das said, managing committees of different broken schools including that of Janata Bazar Bhahumukhi school have been asked to evacuate furniture and other things. Besides, admissions of students in these schools have been managed.

Hatiya Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Imran Hossain said, the managing committees of the eroded education institutions have been asked to run classes in other places temporarily.

Hatiya Upazila Chairman Md Mahbub Morshed said, "We are working to evade river erosion. If the bill is passed in the ECNEC, the work of controlling river erosion will begin soon."

The river erosion is destroying crores of taka of the government, he mentioned.









NOAKHALI, Feb 12: Earlier10 schools were devoured by the Meghna River at Hatiya Upazila of the district. Now three more primary schools are likely to be eroded.These are Janata Bazar Primary School, Faridpur Bazar Primary School and Hemayetpur Primary School.According to witnesses, cracks have developed in adjacent areas of these schools.Janata Bazar Bhahumukhi Ashrayan Kendro and Primary School Bhaban in Chanandi (Lalchar) Union under Hatiya Upazila are likely to be washed away at any time. The remaining two are also in the same condition; about 900 students are also uncertain about their education.Unabated Meghna erosion is making irrecoverable damage to educational institutions; and students are being deprived of education.In the localities of these educational institutes, cyclone and tidal surge made many houseless.Locals demanded immediate measures to check the deadly river erosion.A visit found the south side of Janata Bhahumukhi School Bhaban has collapsed towards Meghna; cracks have developed around the building. Articles of the building have been taken away to safe custody.More than one sources said, a total of 30 buildings for private schools were constructed during 2011-2018 periods at Chanandi Union of Hatiya Upazila. These would be used as cyclone and tidal surge shelters.Of these, school buildings in Char Basar, Sheikh Hasina Bazar, Adarsha Bazar, Batankhali, Joy Bazar, Mujib Bazar, Rehana Bazar, Masjid Market M Ali, Shabnaz Bazar Haji Gram, and Killar Bazar Private Primary School and Ashray Kendro got eroded in the last seven years.Besides, about 15 mosques, 10 bazaars, 37 Dakhil, Ebtadaye, and Noorani madrasas were devoured over these years.At least, 20,000 families became destitute. At present, these families are living along road sides in the nearby areas.One local Mostafa said, Janata Bazar Bahumukhi Ashrayan Kendro & Primary School was built at about Tk 1.5 crore by December in 2014. The financing was funded jointly by Bangladesh, the Netherlands and IFAD. This two-storey and 10-room building was constructed under Basati Sthapan Project-4 (CDSP).Thousands of people would take shelter in this Bhaban during natural calamities like tidal surge. Then class-taking would take place in other private school buildings.This building came to erosion threat of Meghna a few months back. Education of over 300 students of this school has come to a standstill. Two school buildings of Faridpur Bazar and Hemayetpur have been under the erosion threat. At least 600 students of these schools have fallen into uncertainty of learning education.Though there are schools in other areas, on ground of distance, most students have hanged up their schooling.Locals demanded repairing the broken schools with block dykes.A teacher of Faridpur Bazar Private Primary School Zafar Iqbal said, they are four teachers in the school having 276 students. He said, the erosion has reached very close to the school building.Md Mamun, a student of class four of Janata Bazar School, said, he went to Char Azmal Village with his family when Meghna erosion reached near his school. Now he has taken his admission in Bhumiheen Bazar Primary School. His many classmates have quitted schooling due to breaking of Janata school, he added.Hatiya Upazila Primary Education Officer Bhaba Ranjan Das said, managing committees of different broken schools including that of Janata Bazar Bhahumukhi school have been asked to evacuate furniture and other things. Besides, admissions of students in these schools have been managed.Hatiya Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Imran Hossain said, the managing committees of the eroded education institutions have been asked to run classes in other places temporarily.Hatiya Upazila Chairman Md Mahbub Morshed said, "We are working to evade river erosion. If the bill is passed in the ECNEC, the work of controlling river erosion will begin soon."The river erosion is destroying crores of taka of the government, he mentioned.