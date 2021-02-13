TMC’s Dinesh Trivedi quits

NEW DELHI, Feb 12: One of the Trinamool Congress's most visible faces, Dinesh Trivedi, announced his resignation in parliament today, adding to a series of dramatic exits from Mamata Banerjee's party ahead of the Bengal election due by May. He said the Trinamool was being run by "somebody who doesn't know politics" and no one had time to speak to him.

Without taking names, Dinesh Trivedi appeared to attack poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who was enlisted by Mamata Banerjee to plan her election campaign two years ago.

"When the party goes into hands of a corporate professional, he is running the party, no one has time to listen. Somebody doesn't now the R-K-H of politics, he is becoming my neta (leader). So what can people do in such a situation? The daily fights, the daily abuse of each other - you can't run a country like this," the 70-year-old told reporters, claiming he felt relieved. -NDTV