Saturday, 13 February, 2021, 7:10 AM
Meghan wins privacy battle

News in brief

Published : Saturday, 13 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

LONDON, Feb 12: Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, said on Thursday a British tabloid had been held to account for its "dehumanising practices" after she won a privacy claim against the paper for printing extracts of a letter she wrote to her father.
Meghan, 39, the wife of Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince Harry, sued publisher Associated Newspapers after its Mail on Sunday tabloid printed parts of the handwritten letter she sent to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, in August 2018.
Last month, her lawyers asked Judge Mark Warby to rule in her favour without the need for a trial which could have pitted her against her father, who gave a witness statement on behalf of the paper and who she has not seen since her wedding in May 2018.    -REUTERS


