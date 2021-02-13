Video
Anti-Trump Republicans reject third party

Published : Saturday, 13 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

WASHINGTON, Feb 12: Two of the most prominent anti-Trump Republicans in Congress - Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois - rejected the idea of a breakaway party to counter former President Donald Trump's      influence.
A group of former Republican officials considering a new center-right political party to counter former President Donald Trump's influence would face steep challenges in shaking up a US political system that has favored two-party rule throughout its history.
Reuters exclusively reported on Wednesday that more than 120 Republicans - including former elected officials, along with former administrators under Trump and former presidents Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush - met virtually on Feb. 5 to discuss forming a third party or a new center-right       faction.
Two of the most prominent anti-Trump Republicans in Congress - Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois - rejected the idea of a breakaway party in statements to Reuters on Thursday. Other Republican critics of Trump expressed similar skepticism - arguing a third party would accomplish little beyond splitting the votes of conservatives and helping Democrats get elected.
The resistance to a third party among some of Trump's toughest Republican critics underscores the extreme difficulty of such a political revolt. Such an effort would require walking away from the Republican Party's massive political infrastructure - staff, money, connections and data on donors and voters - that would take years if not decades to build from scratch.
An upstart party would also have little chance of succeeding without a charismatic leader who could capture the loyalties of millions of disaffected voters, said Alex Conant, a Republican strategist who was a senior advisor to the Republican primary campaign of Marco Rubio, a Senator from Florida, in 2016.    -REUTERS


