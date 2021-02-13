‘Unacceptable curtailing of freedom’

WASHINGTON, Feb 12: The United States and the UK condemned China's decision to ban BBC in that country. US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that 'Beijing uses free media outside to promote misinformation'.

"We absolutely condemn PRC's decision to ban BBC World News. PRC maintains one of the most controlled, most oppressive, least free information spaces in the world. It's troubling that PRC restricts outlets & platforms from operating freely in China," Price said in a press conference.

"Beijing's leaders use free and open media environments overseas to promote misinformation. We call on PRC and other nations with authoritarian controls over their population to allow their full access to the internet and media," he further added.

The British government also slammed China for the decision and accused it of censorship. "China has some of the most severe restrictions on media & internet freedoms across the globe, & this latest step will only damage China's reputation in the eyes of the world," Dominic Raab, UK's Foreign Secretary said.

National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA) of China, on Thursday, banned BBC world service claiming that it had done a 'slew of falsified reporting' on human rights violations in Xinjiang. Chinese Communist Party's mouthpiece Global Times also alleged that the BBC was responsible for falsified reporting on China's handling of coronavirus crisis.

The decision came just days after Britain's own regulator revoked the licence of Chinese broadcaster CGTN for breaking UK law on state-backed ownership, and provoked angry accusations of censorship from London.

Thursday's move will do little to improve relations between the two countries, which have been increasingly strained by China's introduction of a security law in Britain's former colony, Hong Kong. London's decision to offer millions of Hong Kongers a pathway to British citizenship has only further infuriated Beijing, which has accused Britain of behaving with a "colonial mentality".

London has also angered Beijing by banning Chinese telecoms group Huawei from involvement in its 5G network after the United States raised spying fears. -REUTERS











