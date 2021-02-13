Russia, France urge Iran ‘restraint’ after new nuclear breach

PARIS, Feb 12: Russia and France on Thursday urged Iran to show restraint after it started producing uranium metal in a new breach of limits laid out in Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers.

The UN's nuclear watchdog in Vienna reported that Iran has started producing uranium metal in defiance of the landmark 2015 accord, which former US president Donald Trump backed out of in 2018.

The move came as Iran warned that time was running out for President Joe Biden's administration to save the agreement from collapse.

Iran's ally Russia expressed sympathy for Tehran's position, while nonetheless urging against provocations.

"We understand the logic of their actions and the reasons prompting Iran. Despite this it is necessary to show restraint and a responsible approach," Russia's deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov told state news agency RIA Novosti.

France also warned Iran against any further escalation of its row with the West, which it hopes Biden will help resolve.

The French foreign ministry said there was a need to "preserve the political space for a negotiated solution" to the standoff.

"In this context we call on Iran to not take any new measure that would further aggravate the situation on the nuclear front, which is already extremely concerning due to the accumulation of Iranian violations of the Vienna accord," the ministry added.

But Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif reiterated Tehran's stance that Washington must take the first step toward restoring the deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

"Biden administration officials keep talking about Iran's compliance with JCPOA -- In what capacity?" Zarif said on Twitter.

"U.S. ceased participation in May 2018, violated JCPOA & punished those complying with UN resolution. As of today, US remains in EXACTLY same position. -AFP
































