Biden begins dismantling Trump’s asylum policy

WASHINGTON, Feb 12: Asylum seekers forced to remain in Mexico while their cases are being resolved in the United States will begin to be admitted into the US as of next week, President Joe Biden's administration announced Friday.

Biden instructed the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) earlier this month to take action to end the controversial "Remain in Mexico" program put in place by his predecessor Donald Trump.

It saw tens of thousands of non-Mexican asylum seekers -- mostly from Central America -- sent back over the border pending the outcome of their asylum applications, creating a humanitarian crisis in the area, exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic. It said there are approximately 25,000 active cases still. Candidates will be tested first for the coronavirus, a senior DHS official who asked not to be identified told reporters.

At least 70,000 people were returned to Mexico under the agreement from January 2019, when the program began to be implemented, through December 2020, according to the NGO American Immigration Council.

The program was part of Trump's hardline plan to fight illegal immigration, one of the hallmarks of his administration and which included efforts to build a border wall and the policy which separated children from thousands of migrant families.

The Biden administration wants to raise refugee admissions to 62,500 for the current budget year, overriding former President Donald Trump's record-low limit of 15,000, a U.S. official and others said Thursday.

Trump set the ceiling in October when the 2021 budget year started, and it runs until September 30. President Joe Biden's proposal of 62,500 would replace that, and the president has already announced plans to raise admissions to twice that amount in 2022.

Meanwhile, Biden rescinded funding for the US-Mexico border wall, one of the most ambitious projects of his predecessor Donald Trump. In a letter addressed to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which was publically released by the White House, the newly minted President stressed upon his decision to block all the funding that was directed to the concrete wall.

Although the latest move comes just as a formality as Biden had already blocked the construction of the wall, it indicates his resolve to undo Trump's "draconian" policies.

The border wall has constantly been in under construction since decades, but Trump was the first to bring it to the centre of his Presidential campaign.

Meanwhile, ending the "national emergency" at the Southern Border, Biden stressed that no more of the Taxpayer's hard-earned money would be diverted to the construction of the wall. Addressing the US Congress, the top democrat also ordered a review of all the money spent on the project so far.

President Joe Biden is said to have wanted to raise the cap immediately but not set the target as high as 125,000 people because that would be unrealistic to reach with the coronavirus pandemic and the work needed to rebuild the refugee program that had been largely dismantled by the Trump administration.

Biden by law must submit his proposal to Congress and consult with lawmakers before making a presidential determination. The U.S. State Department confirmed that it sent the president's report to Congress, starting that process.

"We are working with Congress to arrange these consultations and are eager to engage the appropriate members," the department said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Biden announced plans to up admissions in 2022 to 125,000, which would surpass the ceiling of 110,00 set by President Barack Obama before he left office and be more than eight times the amount set by Trump before he left office. -AP, AFP









