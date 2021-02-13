‘Live bullets’ used by forces



Protesters hold up signs during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on February 12. INSET: Police arrest a protester during the demonstration in Mawlamyine in Mon State. photo : AFP

Speaking at an emergency meeting in Geneva, Thomas Andrews condemned the leaders of the coup and said there were "growing reports and photographic evidence" of wrongdoing. He called for economic sanctions and a ban on weapons exports to the country.

Protests continued on Friday in defiance of a plea from the army chief. Gen Min Aung Hlaing called for "unity" to prevent "disintegration" as the country marks the Union Day holiday. Demonstrators are demanding the release of detained elected leaders, including Aung San Suu Kyi.

During Friday's emergency meeting, Mr Andrews - the United Nations human rights investigator for Myanmar - said while investigators have been denied access to Myanmar, there was growing evidence that live ammunition had been used against protesters.

Earlier this week, 19-year-old Mya Thwe Thwe Khaing was shot in the head and seriously injured when police tried to disperse protesters using water cannon, rubber bullets and live rounds.

The measures - which are not a ban, but are aimed at reducing the number of people who see the content - will apply to an official page run by the army and one by a spokesperson, the company said in a statement, as well as "any additional pages that the military controls that repeatedly violate our misinformation policies". The pages will also not appear on newsfeeds as "recommended".

Another report says, military junta has remitted the sentences of more than 23,000 prisoners, announcements in state media from Senior General Min Aung Hlaing said on Friday, a public holiday.

As announcement said sentences for Myanmar prisoners were being remitted while the country "is establishing a new democractic state with peace, development and discipline to turn the prisoners into certain decent citizens, to please the public and to create the humanitarian and compassionate grounds." -REUTERS















