‘Live bullets’ used by forces

FB reducing distribution of Myanmar military content; Junta remits 23,000 sentences

Published : Saturday, 13 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

Protesters hold up signs during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on February 12. INSET: Police arrest a protester during the demonstration in Mawlamyine in Mon State. photo : AFP



YANGON, Feb 12: Myanmar's security forces have been using live ammunition against anti-coup protesters in breach of international law, the UN human rights envoy says.
Speaking at an emergency meeting in Geneva, Thomas Andrews condemned the leaders of the coup and said there were "growing reports and photographic evidence" of wrongdoing.  He called for economic sanctions and a ban on weapons exports to the country.
Protests continued on Friday in defiance of a plea from the army chief. Gen Min Aung Hlaing called for "unity" to prevent "disintegration" as the country marks the Union Day holiday. Demonstrators are demanding the release of detained elected leaders, including Aung San Suu Kyi.
During Friday's emergency meeting, Mr Andrews - the United Nations human rights investigator for Myanmar - said while investigators have been denied access to Myanmar, there was growing evidence that live ammunition had been used against protesters.
Earlier this week, 19-year-old Mya Thwe Thwe Khaing was shot in the head and seriously injured when police tried to disperse protesters using water cannon, rubber bullets and live rounds.
Protesters hold up signs during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on February 12. INSET: Police arrest a protester during the demonstration in Mawlamyine in Mon State. photo : AFP



Meanwhile, Facebook said on Friday it would reduce the distribution of all content and profiles run by Myanmar's military, saying they have "continued to spread misinformation" after the army seized power and detained civilian leaders in a coup on February 1.
The measures - which are not a ban, but are aimed at reducing the number of people who see the content - will apply to an official page run by the army and one by a spokesperson, the company said in a statement, as well as "any additional pages that the military controls that repeatedly violate our misinformation policies". The pages will also not appear on newsfeeds as "recommended".
Another report says, military junta has remitted the sentences of more than 23,000 prisoners, announcements in state media from Senior General Min Aung Hlaing said on Friday, a public holiday.
As announcement said sentences for Myanmar prisoners were being remitted while the country "is establishing a new democractic state with peace, development and discipline to turn the prisoners into certain decent citizens, to please the public and to create the humanitarian and compassionate grounds."    -REUTERS





