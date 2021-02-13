Unibator programme draws huge response from youths

Unibator, a programme that hopes to bring a change in the thinking process of educational institutions and upcoming graduate-level students regarding the thesis and academic projects, is attracting huge response from youths.

"Initiated by the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority (BHTPA) and Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB), the programme aims to turn all the innovative ideas of any university-level student to business through proper guidance. The students can take part in the programme with their thesis, projects or assignments. We would select 10 best innovative ideas from these thesis or project papers and after month-long incubation to turn them into product or service, we would make them world-class companies," Engineer Kazi Khairul Bashar, honorary secretary of IEB Dhaka center, said.

State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak launched the programme on January 29 and registration process was launched on February 1 and will go on till February 28. Youths can register themselves for the programme on https://www.unibatorbd.org/ .

According to the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) sources, more than five thousand youths have so far registered themselves till now.

Under this Unibator platform, mentor development camp is being held in the country for the very first time. Starting from February 11, the camp will go on at IEB Dhaka Center till February14. Some teachers of different universities will be prepared as 'startup mentor' and an information ecosystem would be created through them. These teachers would hold different sessions later for the students and also act as their mentors.

"The 10 winning startups would be given office space at infrastructures of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority and each startup would be given Taka 10 lakh as primary capitol. The three best startups would be given chance to take part in global competition," Engineer Kazi Khairul Bashar added.