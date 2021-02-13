Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 February, 2021, 7:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Unibator programme draws huge response from youths

Published : Saturday, 13 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Staff Correspondent

Unibator, a programme that hopes to bring a change in the thinking process of educational institutions and upcoming graduate-level students regarding the thesis and academic projects, is attracting huge response from youths.
"Initiated by the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority (BHTPA) and Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB), the programme aims to turn all the innovative ideas of any university-level student to business through proper guidance. The students can take part in the programme with their thesis, projects or assignments. We would select 10 best innovative ideas from these thesis or project papers and after month-long incubation to turn them into product or service, we would make them world-class companies," Engineer Kazi Khairul Bashar, honorary secretary of IEB Dhaka center, said.
State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak launched the programme on January 29 and registration process was launched on February 1 and will go on till February 28. Youths can register themselves for the programme on https://www.unibatorbd.org/ .
According to the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) sources, more than five thousand youths have so far registered themselves till now.
Under this Unibator platform, mentor development camp is being held in the country for the very first time. Starting from February 11, the camp will go on at IEB Dhaka Center till February14. Some teachers of different universities will be prepared as 'startup mentor' and an information ecosystem would be created through them. These teachers would hold different sessions later for the students and also act as their mentors.
"The 10 winning startups would be given office space at infrastructures of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority and each startup would be given Taka 10 lakh as primary capitol. The three best startups would be given chance to take part in global competition," Engineer Kazi Khairul Bashar added.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Unibator programme draws huge response from youths
63 more test positive for C-19 in Ctg
63,664 people vaccinated so far in Rajshahi div
Ozone layer ‘rescued’ from CFC damage
RCC launches modern street lighting system
Bhasan Char: Rohingyas gradually getting involved in economic activities
Seventh grader 'commits suicide' in Kurigram
A lease agreement was signed between BCSIR and Japan-Bangladesh joint


Latest News
Action to be taken against Al Jazeera if HC directs govt: Hasan
USAID hands over new disaster shelter in Bandarban
Govt distorting Liberation War history to mislead new generation: Mosharraf
We need some big partnerships: Tamim Iqbal
Helper hacked to death inside bus parked in Khulna
13,28,436 registered to receive COVID-19 vaccines
Razzak, Nafees set to say a final goodbye
Persons behind Al Jazeera report being find out: Quader
Agriculturists Day Saturday
World Radio Day Saturday
Most Read News
ASA founder Shafiqual Haque dies
Union parishad elections to begin in May: CEC
Sikder Group MD Ron arrested on arrival
Prioritizing inclusive education
Exclusive interview of the Egyptian Ambassador to Bangladesh
Dhaka Test: West Indies all out for 409
Sikder Group MD secures bail hours after arrest
Country reports five COVID deaths in 24 hours
Stringent media law threatens democracy
Man hacked dead in Khulna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft