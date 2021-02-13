Video
Saturday, 13 February, 2021
63 more test positive for C-19 in Ctg

Published : Saturday, 13 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 12: A total of 63 people were detected positive for coronavirus in 24 hours till Friday noon after testing 1,579 samples at eight COVID-19 laboratories in the district.
Among the newly detected patients, 56 are from Chattogram city and seven from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.
Civil Surgeon Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said that the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases reached at 33,790 and among them, 26,417 are the residents of the port city and the rest 7,373 are the inhabitants of different upazilas of the district. The total number of recovered patients from the lethal virus rose to 31,281 in the district with the healing of 46 more people during the past 24 hours.
A total of 31,281 patients have, so far, been recovered from Covid-19 and the percentage of recovery rate stands at 92.69 in the district, the health official added.
The recovered patients were discharged from different home isolations and Dedicated Corona Isolation Hospitals of the district as two consecutives real- time PCR tests were found negative, he continued.    -BSS


