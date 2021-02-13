Video
63,664 people vaccinated so far in Rajshahi div

Published : Saturday, 13 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Feb 12: A total of 63,664 people have been vaccinated for Covid-19 in all eight districts of Rajshahi division till Thursday last since the district-level vaccination began on February 7.
Of those, 23,180 including 15,736 females were vaccinated on Thursday, the fifth day of the vaccination campaign, said Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder, Divisional Director of the Directorate General of Health Services.
He said 6,895 people including 4,046 females received vaccines in Rajshahi, followed by 3,832 including 1,666 females in Naogaon, 3,005 including 914 females in B
ogura, 2,381 including 871 females in Natore, 2,235 including 709 females in Pabna, 2,112 including 772 females in Sirajganj, 1,489 including 526 females in Joypurhat and 1,231 including 241 females in Chapainawabganj districts.
Meanwhile, Covid-19 vaccination is going on successfully in the division as the public in general are seen receiving vaccines spontaneously.
Dr Habibul Talukder said a total of 7.20 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine have reached all eight districts of Rajshahi division.
Health workers from civil surgeons to field level staff were given special training on how to administer Covid-19 vaccines.
The vaccination programme is being carried at all the "Covid-19 Vaccine Centres" in eight districts of the division since Sunday last simultaneously.
These were set up at three medical college hospitals in Rajshahi, Bogura and Sirajganj; four Combined Military Hospitals in Rajshahi, Bogura and Natore; police hospitals in eight districts; Sadar or general hospitals in seven districts; 67 upazila health complexes and at 564 unions.
Besides, there were additional vaccine centres at the offices of civil surgeons in eight districts, and one at Rajshahi City Corporation.


63,664 people vaccinated so far in Rajshahi div
